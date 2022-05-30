Diana, Princess of Wales was an "extremely hard worker" in the gym according to one of her past trainers. Photo / Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales was an "extremely hard worker" in the gym according to one of her past trainers. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana became a fashion icon for many reasons and one of them was because of her athleisure outfits in the 90s.

But an Australian personal trainer said the late Princess didn't wear them just for show.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Cameron Falloon. who trained the princess from 1995 to 1996. has revealed what an average week of workouts looked like for the beloved princess.

Falloon said, "She was very dedicated, she was an extremely hard worker. When her schedule allowed between her Royal philanthropic duties, she was doing two to three times a week minimum at the gym,"

Princess Diana was a fashion icon. Photo / Getty Images

"She also went for walks and runs. She was very dedicated. But like all people do, she had a love/hate relationship with training."

Falloon went on to describe the workouts she would do, saying they were less cardio and more "resistance and strength-based".

"Most of what we focused on was that strength and core conditioning and postural work," he told the publication.

Falloon, who previously worked as a strength and conditioning head coach for multiple AFL teams has since moved back to Australia where he founded and works as joint CEO of Body Fit Training (BFT).

Fans loved Diana's iconic athleisure outfits. Photo / Getty Images

Last year Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a tribute statue of their mother in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden.

The two brothers, reportedly engaged in a divisive rift, stood shoulder-to-shoulder as they honoured their mother, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

They laughed and joked together as they reunited face to face for the first time since the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip, in April.

William and Harry, who had reportedly been going through a rocky patch before the unveiling, put aside their differences and shared a toast to their mother at the event.

In a joint statement issued after the ceremony, the princes said, "Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen for ever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

"Thanks to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive."