Aussies go crazy for Whittaker's peanut butter and jelly chocolate

Whittakers release Peanut Butter & Jelly chocolate.

Australian shoppers are raving about a New Zealand chocolate block that recently launched in their local supermarket chains, with some saying it is so good it has "changed" their life.

Whittaker's recently launched its Peanut Butter and Jelly bar in Australia, a limited edition block with two fillings to create the classic flavour of PB&J.

The chocolate launched in Aotearoa in June, and the Herald's lifestyle team put it to their tastebuds to reveal if it was worthy of the hype. Watch the full video above for their full thoughts.

Aussies think it tastes so good that it has been described as 'evil'. Photo / Supplied to news.com.au

While the taste testers had mixed thoughts about the new block, it appears our neighbours across the ditch are obsessed with the new flavour.

One half of the chocolate bar is filled with fellow NZ brand Pic's Peanut Butter while the other has boysenberry jelly.

Those eating the innovative block can enjoy the flavours separately or together to make a chocolate peanut butter and jelly "sandwich".

Since launching this month in Australia, shoppers have been raving about the supermarket item, with some even declaring it has "changed my life for the better".

"This is a match made in heaven," one user wrote.

"It is so damn delicious," another said.

Whittaker's newest creation combines two classic sandwich fillings into one chocolate block. Photo / Supplied

And one woman wrote: "I'm heading to the supermarket right now."

Others have shared photos of the block after rushing to buy it, describing it as "delicious", "dangerous" and even "evil".

Holly Whittaker, the brand's co-chief operating officer, said having more than one filling in a block is a first for Whittaker's.

"Our unique new block format for Whittaker's Peanut Butter & Jelly reflects Whittaker's ongoing commitment to innovation because we truly believe 'best is always better' and we hope our Whittaker's Chocolate Lovers enjoy this fun new flavour as much as we do," she said.

"As a New Zealand chocolate maker, we're thrilled to support local by using delicious peanut butter made by our friends at Pic's in Nelson.

"The jelly filling is also connected to the region, using a fresh boysenberry juice concentrate with fruit grown in the warm Nelson sunshine. It means our Peanut Butter & Jelly block really is a distinctively Kiwi take on this classic flavour."

Whittaker's this month announced their chocolate prices were going up in response to rising costs of ingredients.

A statement posted to the company's social media channels suggested it was necessary to increase the prices to maintain quality standards.

"We wanted you to be first to know that from today we will unfortunately be bringing in a price increase," the social media post said.

Whittaker's last increased the price of its chocolate bars in 2019, also in response to rising production costs.

A spokesperson from Whittaker's said the price increase would come to less than 5 per cent.

"This is something we have resisted for the last two years, but over that time our costs have steadily risen. Cutting those costs with lesser quality ingredients is never an option for us, as we hope you'll understand."

- Additional reporting NZ Herald