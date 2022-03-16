A Facebook page about cleaning tips praises a product they claim banishes nasty smells effortlessly - and it only costs NZ$2.65. Photo / Facebook

There's nothing worse than a lingering, unwanted smell in your home.

But fans of an Australian cleaning and organisation Facebook group have uncovered a bargain product they claim banishes nasty smells effortlessly – and it only costs NZ$2.65.

The item in question is Countdown (Woolworths in Australia) Homebrand shaving foam which one mum of two boys said left her bathroom "smelling so nice", she decided to do her second bathroom with it.

And the best part: No scrubbing required!

Using shaving foam as a cleaner is not a new trick, but it's definitely one many aren't aware of.

The beauty product is actually a great multi-tasker thanks to the fact it often contains active ingredients such as surfactants, emulsifiers, and cleansing agents that are similar to the ones found in other household soaps.

This makes shaving foam a very handy item to use around the house, being hailed by experts for its ability to remove stains on fabrics and carpets as well as being an excellent "polish", being credited for making chrome shine and leaving stainless steel spotless.

However, it's also claimed to help neutralise bad odours, such as the kind created by toilet splashes in bathrooms.

After hearing about the cleaning hack, one mum tried it out for herself using the Homebrand foam, with rave results.

"3 boys in the house includes a 2 and 3yo. Finished the first bathroom and it smelt nice, so now on to second," an excited cleaning fan revealed in the Cleaning & Organising Inspiration Australia Facebook group.

The post quickly attracted plenty of attention, with hundreds of commenters revealing they had "no idea" the item could be used to neutralise a pee smell.

"Legit have never heard of this, will try it in my bathroom soon," one stated.

"I did not know shaving foam got rid of that nasty urine smell," another said.

Others asked how to apply the product to get the best results, with many explaining they preferred to spray the foam on to their bathroom tiles and leave it to "sink into the grout".

They then wiped away the excess product before mopping the floor.

"I use this all the time. I spray the shaving foam on the tiles then I usually rub it around with paper towel then wipe it up and mop the floor. It's so good," one said.

This Homebrand product gained attention previously when another woman raved about its cleaning abilities, showing off her gleaming toilet after using the $2.65 item.

"I left it for 1.5 hours and the bathroom smells amazing right now!" she wrote in January last year alongside before and after photos.

"Usually it still smells musty after a scrub so it's definitely worked. All shiny and clean. And smells amazing in here.

"For now."