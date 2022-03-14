Woman reveals in TikTok video that her eye ‘popped out’ while giving birth. Video / Bethany Collins

A new mum has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her literally eye-popping experience giving birth.

Bethany Collins, 23, told her followers that she pushed so hard while she was giving birth to her baby daughter Phoebe that one of her eyes actually "popped" out of her head, reports the New York Post.

Collins said her eye went back to normal six weeks later.

She shared a photo of herself at the hospital in which her left eye can be seen bulging out of her head.

Collins captioned her post, "My doctor said, 'Wow, I've never seen this happen before', but now I have Miss Phoebe."

According to the website BabyCentre, it's not uncommon for some women to experience bloodshot eyes during childbirth due to the strain of the process.

"Pushing and straining raise your blood pressure, which can cause broken capillaries and red eyes. But don't worry – bloodshot eyes are generally harmless and resolve within two weeks," the outlet explained.

Collins revealed that her eye took some time to get back to normal. Photo / TikTok/@clydestinks69

Collins said she was not suffering any long-term effects despite her more extreme eye experience.

Meanwhile, other mothers opened up about their own experiences with bloodshot eyes while giving birth.

One mum revealed, "My eyes bled because I pushed so hard. I looked so scary," writing a comment on Collins' video.

Another mum added that this was the reason she chose to close her eyes while she was giving birth. "This is why I closed my eyes."

A third added that the risk of bloodshot eyes was just another reason to avoid getting pregnant. "Reasons not to get pregnant."