This seemingly safe piece of playground equipment can pose danger to kids. Photo / Getty Images

A Sydney mother has issued a warning to fellow parents after her daughter suffered second-degree burns from hot play equipment.

Vicki Butler and her little girl Lenny were at Milton Park Playground in Ingleburn, in Sydney's southwest last month when the toddler fell onto the metal carousel.

Lenny ended up with second-degree burns on her leg, foot, fingers and opposite knee and first-degree burns on her arms because of a combination of the excessive heat and the equipment.

"She was only on there for a second before she pulled herself up," Vicki said in a Facebook post.

The mother said the worst of Lenny's burns were on her leg.

"She is still having frequent bandage changes on that one but it is healing nicely," she explained.

"We hope she won't have any scars but it's too early to tell. Besides when it first happened and at bandage changes, Lenny doesn't show any distress and is fine."

Lenny's mum said she didn't expect the playground surface to be dangerous. Photo / Facebook

Vicki said she reported the burns to Campbelltown Council and has requested more shade or a "more suitable surface for the carousel".

"In our climate these materials should not be used in children's playgrounds," she said.

"The shade might not have prevented the injuries but it would have provided some relief and not as much heat would have been absorbed."

Vicki said she shared the post to raise awareness, adding she would hate for this to happen to another person especially if they are unable to get up as fast.

"It's not something that even occurred to me to be careful of," she said.

Lenny ended up with second-degree burns. Photo / Facebook

"It could have easily been so much worse."

A 2018 report from Western Sydney University found that on an average summer day, play surfaces and equipment could reach dangerously high temperatures.

Senior researcher and initiator of the Cool Schools report, Dr Sebastian Pfautsch, said: "We saw temperatures rise up to 98C on AstroTurf, raising concerning questions about the impact this is having on children's wellbeing, as we know children are far more vulnerable to heat stress than adults.

"We also found that playground infrastructure heats up drastically as temperatures rise and some surfaces and playground equipment, such as metal slides, become far too hot for children to play on."