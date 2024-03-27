Voyager 2023 media awards
3000 oysters and 4800 eggs: Behind the scenes at an epic Auckland hotel buffet

16 minutes to read
Kim Knight
By
Kim Knight

Senior journalist and restaurant critic, NZ Herald

‘Sometimes, the eyes are bigger than the stomach,’ says Volker Marecek, the executive chef in charge of Eight, the buffet restaurant at Auckland’s Cordis Hotel. Kim Knight and photographer Michael Craig

