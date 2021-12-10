Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Kim Knight eyes the menu at The Blue Breeze Inn, Ponsonby

5 minutes to read
The betel leaf and whitebait snack, new to the menu at Ponsonby's Blue Breeze Inn. Photo/Supplied

The betel leaf and whitebait snack, new to the menu at Ponsonby's Blue Breeze Inn. Photo/Supplied

By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

Finally, life beyond the kitchen table. Restaurant critic Kim Knight relishes a return to Ponsonby Rd.

It slid from the tray with a crash. Ice, liquid and deep regret flooded the table, the floor and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.