Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Eyeing the menu at The Bridgman, Dominion Rd

Kim Knight
By , Kim Knight
5 mins to read
The Bridgman, Dominion Rd's newest gastropub. Photo/Babiche Martens

The Bridgman, Dominion Rd's newest gastropub. Photo/Babiche Martens

A 1912 Dominion Rd landmark has had a tasty - and textured - makeover, reports restaurant critic Kim Knight.

In their own words: "Thoughtfully curated food, drinks and cocktails with our fresh, modern take on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.