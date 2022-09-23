Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland restaurant review: Eyeing the menu at Spiga, Remuera

Kim Knight
By
5 mins to read
Cotechino e lenticchie "beluga" and kina tagliolino at Spiga, Remuera. Photo / Alex Burton

Cotechino e lenticchie "beluga" and kina tagliolino at Spiga, Remuera. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

A kina-cauliflower-pasta combo wows Canvas magazine restaurant critic, Kim Knight

In their own words: The Spiga website contains no cute, snack-size summaries of its ethos. Go to peruse the menu and stay for the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.