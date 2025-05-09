Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Auckland Festival of Photography: Deborah Kelland’s ‘sacred journey’ following the monarch butterfly migration to Mexico

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·Canvas·
5 mins to read

The Surprise, by Auckland photographer Deborah Kelland, whose images documenting the migration of monarch butterflies features in the Auckland Festival of Photography this month.

The Surprise, by Auckland photographer Deborah Kelland, whose images documenting the migration of monarch butterflies features in the Auckland Festival of Photography this month.

High up on a mountain in Mexico, Auckland photographer Deborah Kelland experienced one of nature’s miracles.

The symbolic release of Deborah Kelland’s monarch butterflies will mark an emotional milestone for the former boutique real estate high-flyer, whose exhibition The Sacred Journey: A Flight for Life opens on May 15.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle