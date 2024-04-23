Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Auckland community service to feed the homeless folds. What happens now?

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Auckland's Tuesday Night Community Kai, where some of Auckland’s most invisible people found a home, has ended. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland's Tuesday Night Community Kai, where some of Auckland’s most invisible people found a home, has ended. Photo / Getty Images

Joanna Wane on the demise of Tuesday Night Community Kai, where some of Auckland’s most invisible people found a home.

On the Tuesday before Christmas, tables and chairs were set out in the square. For

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.