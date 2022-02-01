Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland bride-to-be's weight-loss surgery: 'Why I gave up my Kardashian curves'

6 minutes to read
Jess Dromgool was confident in her curves. Photos / Supplied

Jess Dromgool was confident in her curves. Photos / Supplied

By
Rebecca Blithe

Senior Writer, Lifestyle and Entertainment

Jess Dromgool was big and beautiful. She felt sexy and confident in her curves. So why did she undergo weight-loss surgery? The 27-year-old bride-to-be tells Rebecca Blithe what led to her decision.

It was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.