Sumer art gallery director Dan Du Bern, pictured with Haines & Hinterding’s Ether at his gallery this month. Photo / Matt Joils

I work in the arts, as a gallerist. I support artists – and their families – by exhibiting their work, connecting them with collectors and curators, and building opportunities that allow their careers to grow. Like many of my peers, I began as an artist myself. And like many, I found my main calling was in the support of the work of others, rather than my own. I’ve come to see that art can’t survive on talent alone. It survives when networks of support exist: curators, critics, educators, collectors, dealers, and institutions – all of whom believe in the long-term value of the work being made.

Central to those networks are collections. What gets collected – especially by public institutions – matters. Collections are not just repositories of artworks; they are instruments of knowledge and mechanisms for cultural belonging. By collecting, museums and galleries build critical context over time. Without a strong collection, institutions cannot effectively reflect or shape cultural discourse. And without that, we lose the ability to help the wider public – both the art-interested and the general population – understand what matters, and why.

While resources for collecting have always been tight, over the past two decades we have noted a steady decline in institutional collecting. Across the country, museums and public galleries have seen their acquisition budgets progressively cut, with a greater reliance on donor or artist gifts; or through the laborious and arguably problematic task of petitioning their patrons to finance specific acquisitions via (tax-deductible) cash donations.

At the same time, we have witnessed a steady rise in prices for certain artists in the secondary market, with blue-chip works going for prices that would swallow whatever budgets these public galleries might still have available to them. This has led to the unfortunate situation where precious funds are funnelled into expensive gap-filling, while responsibilities to collect widely, deeply and speculatively have steadily diminished.

This is a serious situation, which is leaving artists at all stages in their careers unsupported and audiences unable to appreciate the full complexity and richness of art being produced in Aotearoa. In years to come, when narratives of art in this country are produced, these will inevitably be flawed and inadequate, disabling future generations from being able to fully understand their artistic legacies.