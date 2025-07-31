Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Auckland art gallerist on why NZ urgently needs a cultural gifting programme

By Dan du Bern
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Sumer art gallery director Dan Du Bern, pictured with Haines & Hinterding’s Ether at his gallery this month. Photo / Matt Joils

Sumer art gallery director Dan Du Bern, pictured with Haines & Hinterding’s Ether at his gallery this month. Photo / Matt Joils

Opinion by Dan du Bern
Dan Du Bern is the director and co-owner of Sumer art gallery in Auckland

I work in the arts, as a gallerist. I support artists – and their families – by exhibiting their work, connecting them with collectors and curators, and building opportunities that allow their careers to grow. Like many of my peers, I began as an artist myself. And like many, I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save