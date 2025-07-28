Listener

Patron saints: Who are the dedicated supporters of NZ’s arts - and why are they so vital?

By Paul Little
New Zealand Listener·
18 mins to read

Patron saints: Who are the dedicated supporters of NZ’s arts - and why are they so vital?
Back-up band (clockwise from top left): Sir Roger Hall, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Sonja Hawkins, Dame Theresa Gattung, Garth Maxwell (centre) and Leigh Melville. Photos / Supplied

The arts consist of a constantly evolving but basically stable ecosystem of practitioners, auction houses, theatre groups of all shapes and sizes, musical ensembles, freelance musicians and singers, collectors, increasingly popular art fairs, and public and dealer galleries.

A figure common to all those is the patron. The image of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Godparents

Save