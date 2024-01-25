The city's abundance of family-friendly activities over the long weekend offer ample opportunity to make some memories with the kids before school resumes. Photo / 123rf

As the holidays come to a close, a lovely long weekend is on the horizon, offering the perfect opportunity to enjoy more of the summer with some much-cherished family time.

But what to do, what to do?

If you’re in Auckland this weekend, there are a range of family-friendly activities that will not only keep the boredom at bay, but offer ample opportunity to make some memories with the brood before the school rush starts up again.

From tie-dye to diving — and a bit of candy-crazy fun — here are some fantastic ways to finish off the holidays with a bang.

Vector Lights at Auckland Harbour Bridge

Vector Lights is set to dazzle Aucklanders and visitors with a captivating new light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

As part of the Auckland Anniversary festivities, Vector Lights is bringing a new show by toi Māori artist Hokimai-anahera Rosieur and sound engineer Tawhirimatea Rosieur that will transform the cityscape into an enchanting visual spectacle the whole family can enjoy.

Pack a picnic and some warm clothes and head to one of Auckland’s many treasured locations to watch the dazzling lights, hold your loved ones tight and wave goodbye to the best summer yet.

When: Tuesday, January 23 - Monday, January 29, every 15 minutes from 9pm until midnight

Where: Some great places to watch the lights include ...

Westhaven Marina

Silo Park

The end of Halsey Wharf (just out from the Viaduct Events Centre)

The end of Princes Wharf (outside the Hilton Auckland hotel)

The end of Queens Wharf (in front of The Cloud and The Lighthouse)

Little Shoal Bay

Hinemoa Park next to the Birkenhead ferry terminal

Maungawhau Mt Eden

Bayswater Marina

Takurunga Mt Victoria

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series grand final

Grab the family, hop in the car and head into the city for a day of sports, splashes and family fun at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series grand final.

As 24 divers battle it out for the title by making big leaps into Tāmaki Makaurau’s Waitematā Harbour, watch on with the brood for a few gasp-inducing jumps and much-cherished family time.

When: Saturday, January 27, 3pm-5.30pm and Sunday, January 28, 3pm-6.30pm

Where: Wynyard Quarter

Wonka experience at the Sky Tower

Wonka world is ready and waiting at SkyCity.

Immerse yourself in the world of Wonka at Auckland’s Sky Tower!

SkyCity has transformed itself into a chocolate-covered fantasy with heaps of adventures to be had, activities to complete and Oompa Loompas to watch out for.

There’s no sweeter way to spend the weekend than by learning about the intriguing back story of your favourite chocolatier while exploring the candy-themed space with family in tow.

When: Daily until February 8

Where: SkyCity, corner of Victoria and Federal Sts

Tie-dye workshop at Queen’s Wharf

Tie-dye your own T-shirt in the heart of the city. Photo / 123rf

Let your kids show their creative side in this fun — not to mention free — tie-dye workshop at Queen’s Wharf.

Run by serial upcyclers The Recreators, you and the family are invited to brainstorm a colourful tie-dye creation in the heart of the city. Either bring in your own garment to tie-dye or sift through a range of secondhand T-shirts available on-site for a tee-rific time in the city.

When: Saturday, January 27

Where: Queen’s Wharf Hub

The Galapagos tortoise habitat at Auckland Zoo

Grab the family and get acquainted with the biggest tortoise in town this weekend at Auckland Zoo.

Discover how the zoo cares for these gentle giants, learn about their diet and natural behaviours, and grab a snap while you’re there for a memorable day out with some of the most easy-going creatures on the planet.

When: Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28 at 1pm

Where: Auckland Zoo, Motions Rd

Auckland International Buskers Festival in the city

Experience the city like you've never seen it before! Photo / Auckland International Buskers Festival

Experience Auckland’s vibrant city centre like you’ve never seen — or heard — it before.

This weekend, the 24th Annual International Buskers Festival will hit Auckland’s Waterfront and CBD, with four days of energetic, mind-blowing tricks, stunts and displays of balancing acts, acrobatic, magic, dance, circus, comedy, cyr wheel and so much more!

When: Friday, January 26 - Monday, January 29, From midday to 8pm

Where: Lower Queen St, Wynyard Quarter, Eastern Viaduct

The beach

Long Bay Beach Park features just one of the many beautiful beaches around Auckland's coastlines. Photo / 123rf

Keep it simple this long weekend with a trip to one of Auckland’s many stunning beaches.

Pack the paddle board and a picnic, throw in a soccer ball or two, and don’t forget the togs! With the weather shaping up to be not too shabby, there’s no better way to spend Auckland Anniversary weekend than at one of the city’s many natural treasures.

When: Any time, any day

When: Any time, any day

Where: For Auckland's top beaches, give this a read








