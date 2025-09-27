Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Astrid Jorgensen talks memoir, Pub Choir NZ tour and life after America’s Got Talent

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

New Zealand-born and Australia-based Pub Choir creator Astrid Jorgensen is about to release her memoir Average At Best. She's touring Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in November.

New Zealand-born and Australia-based Pub Choir creator Astrid Jorgensen is about to release her memoir Average At Best. She's touring Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in November.

Why did the creator of Pub Choir really quit America’s Got Talent? What song is she touring to New Zealand? And why will her new book change the way you look at empty chip packets? Astrid Jorgensen conducts a tell-all interview with Kim Knight.

Astrid Jorgensen didn’t know it, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save