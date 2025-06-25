Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hamilton-born Astrid Jorgensen advances on America’s Got Talent with Pub Choir

RNZ
4 mins to read

Australian conductor and composer Astrid Jorgensen, born in Hamilton, is the director of Pub Choir. Photo / RNZ

Australian conductor and composer Astrid Jorgensen, born in Hamilton, is the director of Pub Choir. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Although Astrid Jorgensen’s childhood hero Mel B was unsure about the act, the choir director says it has sparked the biggest response she’s ever had.

Australian choir director Astrid Jorgensen, originally from Hamilton, has taken her spine-tingling performance to one of the biggest stages

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand