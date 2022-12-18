Voyager 2022 media awards
Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My teen sent a dick pic to a classmate - how do I confront this?

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
What do you do if you discover your teenage son has sent unsolicited photos to a female classmate? Photo / 123RF

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions through to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz.

I’ve discovered to my horror that my 14-year-old son sent a photo of

