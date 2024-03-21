Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Ask the experts: My husband nearly wrecked our business, now I don’t want to touch him - how do we move on from this?

NZ Herald
6 mins to read
How do you stop work-related issues impacting your marriage? Photo / Getty Images

How do you stop work-related issues impacting your marriage? Photo / Getty Images

Do you have any sex or relationship issues you’d like help with? Send your questions to our experts at questions@nzherald.co.nz

My husband and I have owned a business together for years and up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle