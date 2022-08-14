Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Ask the Experts: Can men and women just be friends? I don't want my husband touching anyone else

7 minutes to read
Can men have close relationships with women without it going wrong? Photo / 123RF

Can men have close relationships with women without it going wrong? Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

Hi Verity and Nic,

Can men have close relationships with women without it going wrong?

My husband thinks it's okay to have a close working relationship with a colleague who is slightly older than him

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.