Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Annabel Langbein’s salad recipes: Cucumber & butterbean, beet & carrot with orange & mint, and red peppers & shallots

By: and Yvonne Lorkin
8 mins to read
Crunchy cucumber and butterbean salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

Crunchy cucumber and butterbean salad. Photo / Annabel Langbein Media

At this time of year, when summer produce shines with flavour and succulence, you really don’t need to do a lot to get dinner on the table. Cook up a pot of potatoes or heat

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Match these with ...

Latest from Lifestyle