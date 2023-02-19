Award-winning musician will include words adapted from Psalm 98, a hymn he feels is appropriate for a national moment of joy and celebration. Photo / Getty Images

The King has commissioned Andrew Lloyd-Webber to write his Coronation Anthem in what the composer hopes will “reflect the joyful occasion”.

Lord Lloyd-Webber’s anthem is one of 12 new pieces of music selected personally by King Charles for his Coronation ceremony on May 6.

The newly commissioned pieces will showcase talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, while the range of styles and performers will blend tradition, heritage and ceremony in a showcase of “inclusivity and diversity”.

Lord Lloyd-Webber, a long-time favourite of the Royal family, said that his anthem will include words adapted from Psalm 98, a hymn describing God’s redemption of Israel and the rejoicing that will ensue.

It is understood that Lord Lloyd-Webber felt the psalm to be appropriate for a national moment of joy and celebration and that it would mean something to everyone.

The impresario has scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra.

The award-winning composer, known for hit musicals such as The Phantom Of The Opera, wrote and performed for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 as well as at her Platinum Jubilee concert in June last year.

Dr Michael Nazir-Ali, formerly the 106th Bishop of Rochester, told The Telegraph that the choice of Psalm 98 was because it is a so-called “enthronement psalm” that celebrates God being King.

“It’s a freedom psalm - about the liberation of Isreal from captivity,” he said, adding: “Beyond that, it celebrates the Kings from David’s line”.

“They are psalms celebrating the kingship of God,” he added, saying it was a “very celebratory” choice.

“But the primary reason [in the psalm] for celebration is the kingship of God, who in his providence has provided for the kingship of his people”.

The King’s choice of music for the ceremony also includes nods to the Commonwealth and to Wales, the latter of which he has a long-standing and deeply held affiliation with as the former Prince of Wales.

One of the liturgical sections of the ceremony will be performed in Welsh as well as English and Alis Huws, the Official Royal Harpist, will perform in recognition of the monarch’s strong ties with the country.

The King has also asked for Greek Orthodox music to be played in the service in tribute to his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, to be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission have been created by British composers for the event, whose styles include classical, sacred, film, television and musical theatre.

A Coronation March has been created by the award-winning Scottish composer Patrick Doyle, while a piece by Iain Farrington for the solo organ will take in musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth.

With choices reflecting the King’s lifelong love and support of music and the arts, Sir Antonio Pappano, the director of the Coronation Orchestra, called it “a most beautiful and varied programme”.

Andrew Nethsingha, organist and master of the choristers at Westminster Abbey, will take charge of the musical arrangements and direction during the service.

Coronations have taken place in Westminster Abbey since 1066 and all services are “a mixture of deep-rooted tradition and contemporary innovation”, he said.

“It has been a privilege to collaborate with His Majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion,” he added.

There will also be new works by Judith Weir - Master of the King’s Music - as well as Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J Thompson, Roderick Williams, and Debbie Wiseman.

Thompson said that the ceremony will be “framed by the traditional with the modern”, adding that it will “represent inclusivity and diversity in their varied manifestations”.

Traditional music which has been played at coronation services over the past four centuries will also be used, such as works by Sir Hubert Parry, whose music the King is known to enjoy.

The historical sounds will also include the work of Sir Karl Jenkins, who is one of the most-performed living composers in the world.

Music by the likes of William Byrd, George Frideric Handel, Sir Edward Elgar, Sir Henry Walford Davies, Sir William Walton and Ralph Vaughan Williams will also form part of the programme.

The King’s 12 new commissions compare with just eight that were commissioned for the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new Coronation Anthem marks an opportunity for King Charles to put his own stamp on the proceedings.