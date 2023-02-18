Voyager 2022 media awards
Amanda Billing: ‘I’ve suffered from imposter syndrome . . . it’s part of the deal if you want to grow in confidence doing something you love.’

4 mins to read
Amanda Billing says if she wasn't an actor, she'd like to be an art teacher. Photo / Amanda Billing/Katie Fell

Amanda Billing is an actor, artist, and photographer. She has joined season two of Under the Vines playing local cop Yvonne. The former teacher also starred as Dr Sarah Potts on Shortland Street.

I feel I have had a good night’s sleep, when I drink enough water, when I hug my favourite people, when I’m working purposefully and getting paid. Great hair also helps (thanks ASC Salon, if I’m allowed to name-drop my mates).

