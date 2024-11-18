A student in the United States has died after eating a brownie given to her by a friend.
19-year-old Hannah Glass, from Maranatha Baptist University in Wisconsin, reportedly suffered a fatal allergic reaction to the treat, which was baked using peanut flour to ensure it was gluten-free.
Her grieving father said that his daughter knew that something was wrong after only a few bites and took an antihistamine to attempt to control her symptoms but “after a few seconds of laying down, things changed dramatically“.
David Glass said because the brownie was made with peanut flour and not oily peanut butter, its deadly ingredient was masked.
Hannah Glass’ body reacted violently to the allergen and she vomited and broke out in hives but could still breathe easily, her family revealed in a detailed post on Facebook.
She called her parents and described her symptoms and they left their home to go to her aid.
She remained on the phone to them and they advised her to concentrate on her breathing and to use her EpiPen adrenaline injection if she was struggling to breathe.
Hannah took the antihistamine and when her parents arrived at her university dorm her condition had improved. David said he waited outside while his wife Janean went in, because it was a single-sex dorm.