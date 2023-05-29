Gracie Piscopo has been linked to Kiwi man Daniel Classen. Photo / Instagram

A popular Australian influencer has been linked to a Kiwi man less than a year after her ex boyfriend was charged with murdering his mother.

Gracie Piscopo – who has more than one million followers on Instagram – has sparked speculation she is dating 27-year-old New Zealander Daniel Classen after multiple social media posts appear to show them spending time together.

Daily Mail Australia has reported Classen intrigued fans when he shared an image from a restaurant which appeared to show Piscopo and captioned it “Another blank and boring season coming to an end”.

Daniel Classen posted the photo to his Instagram appearing to show Gracie Piscopo. Photo / Instagram

The outlet reported he also shared a photo on his Instagram close friends story showing what appeared to be an intimate candlelit dinner for two at Piscopo’s house, however a representative for Piscopo told the news outlet that the two are not in a relationship.

Daniel Classen's close friends picture and a photo Gracie Piscopo shared of her living room. Photo / Instagram

Speaking to PerthNow earlier this month, Classen was asked about his relationship with Piscopo and was very vague with his answer simply saying: “Gracie has a great kid,” referring to the 26-year-old’s 4-year-old son whom she shares with her ex, Andre Rebelo.

Piscopo made headlines last year after her now ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Rebelo, was charged with the murder of his mother, Colleen Rebelo.

Colleen was 58 years old when she was found dead in her home on May 25, 2020, with her death initially being ruled as not suspicious as there were no obvious signs of injury. However, upon a fraud investigation and allegations Colleen’s body was cremated against her wishes, police charged her son with murder and falsifying information relating to her life insurance.

The case against Rebello – a former cyptocurrency trader – claims he forged his mother’s will and testament, medical information and coronial records in the weeks and months after her sudden death.

At the time of his arrest, Piscopo released a statement where she said she was in a “complete state of shock and utter disbelief” and deleted images of him from her social media accounts.

Daily Mail reported she has been visiting her ex-boyfriend in prison as he awaits trial.