New Zealand has crowned its newest Bakels Supreme Pie Award winner, a potato top created by Samraksmey So of Rosedale Bakery & Café in Albany, Auckland.

Created by bakery owner Samraksmey So, it is only the second potato top pie to take out the top prize in the history of the competition.

So’s creation isn’t a stock standard mince and mash medley. Instead it has both a potato top and potato middle - comprised of a swirled potato top with a core of fondant-style cooked potatoes finished in au gratin layers.

So developed the recipe after seeing a dish of French-style layered potatoes in a magazine, explaining “We take the time to fry the potatoes and then we put them on a tray with butter, garlic and rosemary and we bake them off. We cut them with a round cutter after baking and put them in the pie and bake again, and they look like a crispy outside.”