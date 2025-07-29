Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Albany bakery’s potato top judged New Zealand’s best pie of 2025

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

New Zealand has crowned its newest Bakels Supreme Pie Award winner, a potato top created by Samraksmey So of Rosedale Bakery & Café in Albany, Auckland.

New Zealand has crowned its newest Bakels Supreme Pie Award winner, a potato top created by Samraksmey So of Rosedale Bakery & Café in Albany, Auckland.

The best pie in the country is officially a potato top.

Rosedale Bakery & Cafe, in the Auckland suburb of Albany, has been declared the winner of the 2025 Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards.

Created by bakery owner Samraksmey So, it is only the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save