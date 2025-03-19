The first of two yearly Afterpay Day sales events runs from March 20-23.
It’s marketed as a key retail event, with retailers big and small offering discounts of up to 70% and growing numbers of shoppers snapping them up. But financial experts warn such sales could impact the financial and mental wellbeing of shoppers. So, what exactly is Afterpay Day?
One of the newest and fastest-growing retail sales kicks off today, with the anticipated four-day spending binge set to rival Black Friday as the biggest sale of the year.
Afterpay Day, a creation of the buy-now pay-later platform of the same name, is set to see cut-price deals of up to 70% off brands and retailers across the fashion, beauty, homewares, technology and travel industries over the coming four days, March 20-23.
Jeweller Michael Hill is among stores offering discounts, with 20% off “almost everything” and 1981 items discounted online.
At Hallensteins, shoppers can save 20% on full-price items and up to 50% off sale items and there’s 40% off storewide at Bendon Lingerie.
Though the brand name of the lender is used prominently, discounts aren’t exclusive to Afterpay, who collate the offers on their website and app.
Savings are available in-store and on brand websites regardless of payment method.
Internal Afterpay data says 1.2 million Aussies and Kiwis shopped during the last sale, but the platform says it’s not only large retailers who benefit.
Third-party metrics promoted by the lender say that in 2023 there was an average uplift in revenue of 41% for participating merchants.
In a January survey of 922 Australian Afterpay customers, 51% signalled an intention to shop with small to medium businesses this time around.
A third of Afterpay customers were more likely to shop Afterpay Day sales compared with December end-of-year sales, and the sale was gaining traction on Black Friday.
Just over two-thirds of surveyed Afterpay customers had shopped on Black Friday, 45% during Afterpay Day, 31% during December sales and 19% on Cyber Monday.
Wallet strain warning
The shopping event has come with a warning from financial experts, who say those who shop sales impulsively may feel a wallet strain long after the dopamine thrill of purchasing a perceived bargain wears off.
Financial Resilience Index research undertaken by the Financial Services Council last year showed that in 2024 more Kiwis carried personal debt than in 2023, with around 31% carrying buy-now pay-later debts. In 2023, they found that Gen Z and millennials were more likely to struggle with buy-now pay-later (40%) and personal loans (40%) than older generations. Afterpay Day shoppers generally skew younger (44% millennials and 24% Gen Z ) and female (67%).
Financial Services Council chief executive Kirk Hope warns sales events in general were designed to encourage impulsive spending.