Advice: I’m financially disciplined; she’s not - can we get married?

Sahaj Kaur Kohli
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

It is important for every relationship, regardless of financial situation, to have the big talk about money. Photo / Getty Images

They are considering marriage, but her monetary obligations to her financially irresponsible parents worry the letter writer.

Hi Sahaj, I am a 29-year-old male dating a 30-year-old female (both Indian) for the last year or so. We are childhood friends and are considering getting married next year.

My parents had

