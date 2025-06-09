Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Dating apps might be messing with your mental health

Washington Post
8 mins to read

Ghosting is a common dating experience, especially on apps – and it happens to almost everyone. Photo / 123RF

Ghosting is a common dating experience, especially on apps – and it happens to almost everyone. Photo / 123RF

Jenny O’Hara initially signed on to a dating app to bump up her confidence.

Fresh out of a 20-year marriage, the Neptune Township, New Jersey, resident didn’t believe a man would ever find her attractive again. A friend suggested she try dating online, so she created a profile on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle