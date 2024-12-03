Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Advice: Father-in-law’s cruel nickname for baby sparks family conflict

By Meghan Leahy
Washington Post·
5 mins to read
Mean-spirited nicknames and weigh-ins might feel harmless to some, but their impact on children can be profound. Photo / 123rf

Mean-spirited nicknames and weigh-ins might feel harmless to some, but their impact on children can be profound. Photo / 123rf

Letter writer’s partner doesn’t understand how damaging his dad’s mean nickname for their 1-year-old is.

Q. My father-in-law has a terrible nickname for my 1-year-old daughter. The nickname includes the word “fatty,” and it’s awful. None of the family sees this as problematic but rather all in good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle