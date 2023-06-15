Voyager 2023 media awards

Acclaimed Shakespearean director Greg Doran visits rare First Folio in Auckland

Joanna Wane
By
8 mins to read
Greg Doran, former artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, examines one of the surviving copies of Shakespeare's First Folio, at Stonyhurst College in Lancashire.

THE VIEW FROM MY WINDOW

Four hundred years ago, the first edition of Shakespeare’s collected plays was published. On a quest to view every known copy left in the world, acclaimed director Greg Doran arrived

