Accidentally rude $1 Kmart toy causes stir online and is banned by TikTok

25 May, 2021 05:55 AM 2 minutes to read

Kmart's $1 wooden eggplant toy banned by TikTok for nudity. Photo / Supplied

An Australian shopper who shared a funny video after discovering an accidentally rude children's toy at Kmart was shocked when the clip was pulled from TikTok for "adult nudity".

TikTok user @tajsc008y shared a cheeky short video on the social media platform after spotting the discount store's wooden eggplant toy, a $1 item designed for young children to play and learn.

The woman however noted in her video that the eggplant emojis are commonly used to refer to male genitalia, joking Kmart had been "realistic" with its sizes.

But after causing a stir online, the video was deleted by TikTok for breaching "adult nudity" rules.

"Look at Kmart coming in with the realistic sizes," she says, while holding the toy in her hand.

A video showing Kmart's $1 wooden eggplant toy was allegedly banned by TikTok for breaching nudity rules. Photo / TikTok / @tajsc008y

Since it was shared on Sunday, the video has been viewed over 100,000 times, and has attracted a slew of hilarious remarks.

But the "naughty" nature of the conversation attracted attention from TikTok, who @tajsc008y claimed removed the clip.

In a separate video, she shared the clip again, this time writing: "TikTok took this down for adult nudity. This is an kitchen kids' toy."

As a result, many were outraged, with one stating: "It's an eggplant. Mind is clearly in the gutter."

"OMG, it's a VEGETABLE, what is wrong with it," one said.

"It's an eggplant, get over it TikTok," another agreed.

Others took issue with the fact eggplants had been "sexualised" since emojis became commonly used.

A woman has shared it online, joking it was 'realistic' in size. Photo / Supplied

Mostly though, people saw the funny side, tagging their friends in the video.

"I bought my brother one and he thought it was funny," one woman said.

"Oh Kmart," another laughed.

"Realistic sizes hahaha," someone else posted, along with a skull emoji.

News.com.au has contacted TikTok for comment.

It's not the first time Kmart has left shoppers in stitches over an accidentally rude product. Most recently, a pair of $9 slouchy pants were described as looking similar to female genitalia, earning them the nickname "vagina pants" from amused customers.

It's not the first time a Kmart item has accidentally rude. Photo / Facebook

Kmart's "Slouchy Comfort Pants", a loungewear item featuring a baggy crotch area for comfort, had excess fabric that ruffled and folded between the legs, earning a few laughs.