'Absolutely disgusted': Jamie Oliver leaves fans puzzled with unusual pizza topping

Pineapple on pizza is often a heated topic of discussion but Jamie Oliver has taken the fruit on pizza debate to the next level.

Celebrity chef left viewers horrified after revealing a "secret ingredient" to go on his "speedy sausage pizza".

All was smooth sailing with the quick and easy recipe until Oliver revealed a unusual pizza topping ... grapes.

You've got 1 HOUR until #KeepCookingFamilyFavourites is BACK on @Channel4 and Jamie shows you how to make a speedy sausage pizza with a flavour combo you NEED to try!! https://t.co/xMDUwrXmPD pic.twitter.com/gL7vloK7xp — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) March 1, 2021

However, Oliver claims once your try his pizza the "sweetness, the saltiness the whole kinda thing is beautiful".

"I was worried you wouldn't like the grapes" Oliver said to his young son but insisted the fruit's paring with rosemary made it a "match made in heaven".

But Oliver, promises his viewers the unusual pairing of sausage and grapes is a "beautiful thing".

However, the odd topping left many viewers divided as some agreed with the topping, while others were left disgusted with the thought.

"Pineapple who?! Roasted grapes on pizza are a dream!" one viewer said.

"It's the best, the burst of sweetness ..." another agreed, writing on social media.

"You're killing a lot of Italians." "Grapes? On a pizza??" one disgusted viewer wrote.

"Absolutely disgusted watching Jamie Oliver putting grapes on pizza," another viewer commented.

"The most shocking thing I've heard tonight: Jamie Oliver put grapes on a pizza. With sausages. That's enough. I'm out," another viewer tweeted.

With this divide among his viewers, Oliver put up a poll on Twitter to see what his fans thought about the odd topping.

Unfortunately for him, the nays outweigh the yays.

So would you put grapes on your pizza?