Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked rumours of a second sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked rumours of a second sit down interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Getty Images

Rumours have been swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing for a second tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Last week, the Sussexes and a friend were spotted driving to the talk show host's Montecito house, according to The Daily Mail.

Sources told the publication that the trio spent an hour at the California estate, which is a five-minute trip from their home.

Former British politician Nigel Farage had his say on the possibility of a second interview.

"If it is [true], I tell you what, it won't succeed," Farage said.

"If they do this again, they will look vindictive, money-grubbing.

"Those people who to date have given them the benefit of the doubt will start to turn against them.

"They're beginning to look a little bit desperate.

"Their plea for victimhood, while at the same time for us all to save the planet as they jet around the world on their private jets. It's just not working."

The Sussexes were upset that Archie was not given the title of prince. Photo / Getty Images

During their bombshell interview with Oprah last year, the couple alleged a member of the royal family had concerns over their son Archie's skin colour.

The Sussexes had also been upset over Archie not being given the title of prince as well as being "cut off financially" after their move to the US.

Days after the tell-all, the Queen released a statement saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."