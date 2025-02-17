However, some in the yoga and animal welfare communities argue the practice is neither ethical nor aligned with the principles of yoga.

“Everyone was talking about how this post was claiming there was an ethical puppy yoga class,” said Reha Kumar, an award-winning yoga educator from Auckland.

“As yoga teachers, most of us recognise that combining yoga with puppies bred for these purposes is unethical,” she said.

Kumar, an animal lover and long-time yoga practitioner, voiced her concerns publicly on the post, arguing that incorporating animals into yoga contradicts its core principles.

“The essence of yoga is to still the fluctuations of the mind,” she said. “If you consciously bring a puppy, which is there to distract, it takes away from the practice.”

Beyond the contradictory philosophy, Kumar expressed concerns about the young dogs' welfare.

“One of the core values of yoga is ahimsa, or non-harm,” she said. “In many cases, animals are reportedly stressed or harmed during such sessions, and we don’t have regulations governing these practices.”

Read more: Concerns growing yoga practices moving away from Indian origins

Internationally, concerns over puppy yoga have led to restrictions.

In 2024, Italy’s Ministry of Health banned puppy yoga, allowing only adult dogs in such settings to ensure animal welfare and participant safety.

In 2023, the UK’s Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) advised against puppy yoga, citing welfare concerns.

New Zealand’s Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) shared such reservations.

“SPCA is concerned about the welfare of puppies involved in puppy yoga classes due to the increasing prevalence and lack of regulation of these sessions,” said Alison Vaughan, a scientific officer at SPCA.

“While most participants care about animals, these classes are not regulated and can expose puppies to overwhelming environments, inappropriate or dangerous handling, and inadequate care.”

Although Vaughan said early socialisation was important for puppies, yoga sessions could inadvertently subject the young dogs to negative experiences that could have a lasting impact on their development.

“In these classes, young puppies are often passed between multiple participants, sometimes picked up while sleeping or trying to retreat,” she said. “This can cause stress, exhaustion or even illness.”

Kumar noticed that comments she had left raising concerns about puppy yoga had disappeared from Urban List NZ’s post.

“Urban List was leaving some comments up, but they had removed every single one that talked about the harm of puppy yoga or shared resources on why it is problematic,” she said.

RNZ has approached Urban List NZ for comment.

Urban List responded to Kumar’s comment on the post.

“We haven’t deleted any of your or anybody’s comments from the Urban List thread, nor have we blocked anyone,” Urban List wrote.

“Several comments were hidden by Instagram based on Instagram’s own automated algorithm, but these are still publicly visible at the end of this thread.”

Korgi Kennels NZ, organiser of the event, said it had not anticipated the strong response but appreciated the community’s concerns regarding the use of “yoga” as a description and the welfare of the puppies.

“In response to community feedback, we have decided to move away from using ‘yoga’ to describe our activity,” a spokesperson for Korgi Kennels NZ said.

“We have renamed our sessions ... ‘Paws & Stretch’ as our intention was never to focus on yoga but rather to create a space for slow, mindful movement where people can safely interact with puppies.

“We have instructed our movement instructors to ensure that the sessions are safe, slow and respectful, without compromising the sacredness of yoga.”

Korgi Kennels, a registered corgi breeder, said it strictly adhered to New Zealand’s animal welfare regulations and best practices.

The spokesperson said the wellbeing of puppies was a “top priority”, with each session supervised by registered breeders and conducted in consultation with a veterinarian.

Kumar encouraged animal lovers to engage with animals in other meaningful ways.

“You can volunteer at shelters, attend SPCA adoption events and do your research before participating in any movement session involving animals,” she said.



