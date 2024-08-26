Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

A new loneliness cure: Apps that match you with strangers for a meal

By Lisa Bonos
Tech & Culture Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
A new range of apps aim to help people suffering from loneliness find new friends, networks and communities. Photo / Getty Images

A new range of apps aim to help people suffering from loneliness find new friends, networks and communities. Photo / Getty Images

Services are trying to help isolated remote workers and others find offline friends.

A sticker on a wall in Lisbon caught Katya Gratcheva’s attention last fall: “No dating or networking. Just breakfast.”

It led the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle