A loving 'Pa': Prince Charles shares heartache over 'not seeing Archie for a year'

Prince Charles is heartbroken he won't be able to spend time with his grandson Archie. Photo / Getty Images

The Covid-19 pandemic has kept families and friends apart across the globe - and even the royal family isn't immune.

With the UK heading into its second nationwide lockdown, the Daily Mail reports that Prince Charles has opened up about his grief over "not seeing Archie for a year" since Meghan and Harry left Britain last November.

A source said, "The Prince of Wales enjoyed popping into Frogmore Cottage to see his youngest grandchild and is sad that he hasn't seen him for so long.

"He has missed much of his development since he is now growing up in the USA."

Harry and Meghan left the UK for six weeks in Canada. They have returned to the UK twice since then, but didn't bring Archie with them on either of those trips.

And the source claimed that Prince Charles, who is a very involved grandparent, isn't the only member of the royal family who feels like they're missing out on watching Archie grow up.

They went on to say, "Everyone really misses Archie – they feel it's particularly sad for the Queen and Prince Philip.

The rest of the royals haven't seen Archie since last November. Photo / AP

"Harry always said he looked forward to raising his family with William's – which of course is not now happening."

But baby Archie still charmed his granddad from afar, reportedly "delighting" Prince Charles when he called him "pa" over a Zoom call in September.

Now based in Los Angeles, Meghan and Harry are expected to come back to the UK in the New Year, but will most likely skip Christmas at Sandringham again, much to the Queen's reported "disappointment".

Meghan and Harry last made a trip to the UK for their last official engagements as royals just before Covid-19 restrictions hit in March, but Archie did not come with them on the visit.