Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

A forager’s life: Helen Lehndorf - making connections with nature and community

By Jo Bennett
7 mins to read
Helen Lehndorf has written the new book A Forager’s Life: Finding my heart and home in nature. Photo / Anthony Behrens

Helen Lehndorf has written the new book A Forager’s Life: Finding my heart and home in nature. Photo / Anthony Behrens

Helen Lehndorf’s earliest memory of being alone in nature, was at 4 years old, on a motorbike trip with her dad, near their home in rural Taranaki. Keen to head off with his mates further

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle