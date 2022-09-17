Fried garlic prawns with classic mayonnaise. Recipe / Celia Hay. Photo / Tamara West

Put the potent stuff at the fore with these highly aromatic dishes

Fried garlic prawns with classic mayonnaise

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 Tbsp canola oil

8 prawns

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

Classic mayonnaise

1 pinch salt

2 egg yolks, at room temperature

2 tsp vinegar, or lemon juice

150ml canola oil

Directions

For the classic mayonnaise: Place the yolks in a clean bowl. Using a whisk, add the salt and the lemon juice or vinegar.

Then with your oil in a jug, start pouring it in drop by drop, whisking constantly.

Once the emulsion has been started, you can start to add the oil in a steady thin stream, whisking constantly as you go.

When the sauce is thick, taste and adjust the seasoning and flavourings. To thin, whisk in a little warm water or more vinegar. To make aioli, stir through 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped.

Peel the prawns, heat a frying pan and add the oil. Fry the prawns until they begin to change colour. Then add the garlic.

Remove from the heat. Serve on a warmed plate with classic mayonnaise or aioli, if desired.

Recipe / Celia Hay

Photo / Tamara West

4-bulb garlic chicken. Recipe / Angela Casley. Photo / Babiche Martens

4-bulb garlic chicken

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 large whole chicken, washed and patted dry

1 lemon, halved

½ cup basil pesto

4 garlic bulbs

1 cup white wine

Directions

Preheat oven to 180C. With baking paper, line a baking dish that will fit the chicken snugly.

Place lemon halves into the chicken cavity and tie the legs together.

Smother the top with pesto. Cut two of the whole garlic bulbs in half and place them around the chicken, and scatter peeled cloves from the other two bulbs around and inside the bird. Season with salt and pepper. Pour wine around the chicken, cover and roast for 1 hour. Remove cover.

Continue to cook for a further 45 minutes or until cooked through, ensuring the chicken doesn't brown too much. Save the juice as it will make a delicious gravy.

Recipe / Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Beetroot with bagna cauda sauce. Recipe / Kathy Paterson. Photo / Tamara West

Beetroot with bagna cauda sauce

Serves 4

For the beetroot

600g beetroot, all of a similar size, leaves reserved

4 gherkins, finely sliced

2 Tbsp flat leaf parsley, finely chopped, or use small sprigs

For the bagna cauda sauce

1 head garlic, broken into cloves, cloves peeled

150ml full cream milk, plus extra for soaking

8 fillets anchovies

50g butter, diced

Directions

Heat the oven to 180C.

Place the beets in a shallow roasting dish and cover them with their own leaves. Roast for about an hour and a quarter, until the skins start to wrinkle and will slip off easily, and the beets are soft when a sharp knife is inserted. Peel and slice evenly while still warm. Place in a shallow serving bowl as you go. Add the sliced gherkins.

Meanwhile, place the garlic cloves and milk in a small heavy-based saucepan over very low heat. Cook gently for 20-30 minutes until the garlic is soft. Keep an eye out as there will only be a small amount of milk left. Remove from the heat.

Soak the anchovy fillets in a little milk for 10 minutes, then drain. Add the anchovy fillets to the garlic and stir until dissolved.

Using a sieve, strain the garlic, milk and anchovies into a clean small saucepan. Press lightly with a wooden spoon to gather all the flavours in the pan. Heat gently, then whisk in the butter. Take care not to cook the sauce: you just want to heat it so the butter melts. Set aside for 2 minutes to cool slightly. You will end up with a small amount of sauce, but it is all you need.

To serve, pour the bagna cauda over the beetroot and gherkins and sprinkle with the parsley. Grind over some black pepper and season with a little salt if needed.

Recipe / Kathy Paterson

Photo / Tamara West