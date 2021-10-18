A bleak year: Queen ordered to quit daily martini as health fails

The 95-year-old royal matriarch is using a walking stick to get around and is said to be cutting back on duties. Photo / Getty Images

At 95, Queen Elizabeth is showing signs of slowing down.

After a tumultuous year marred by the grief of losing her husband, Prince Philip, humiliation around the alleged sordid affairs of her son, Andrew, and an aggrieved relationship with her grandson, Harry, the Queen has stepped out with a walking stick in hand and a plan to cut back on royal commitments, reports The Sun.

According to the British tabloid, courtiers are working to minimise the monarch's requirements to move about in public, scrutinising her engagements to avoid cobbled steps and kerbs and eliminate any amount of lengthy walking.

The news follows alleged doctor's orders to do away with her daily tipple, a martini, and only imbibe on special occasions.

The Queen has had a tough year marred by grief and family drama. Photo / Getty Images

"The Queen has suffered a lot this year, including the death of her beloved husband," claims a source.

"She is becoming a little less resilient and needs a little more help — although she is doing well for somebody of her age.

"Her courtiers have noticed the Queen becoming more weary and perhaps more fragile than she was — and who could be surprised?"

Christmas will also be a diminutive affair this year, counting out the attendance of Harry, wife Meghan and their now two children.

However, according to The Sun, while yuletide celebrations will be quiet this year, the Queen has advised she will continue to keep working - even if it does require the aid of a walking stick, something she hasn't been seen with in public since she had a knee operation at the age of 18.