Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

9 ways to survive small talk at parties and social events

By Jack Rear
8 mins to read
Parties and social gatherings can often involve small talk with strangers. How do you avoid awkwardness?

Parties and social gatherings can often involve small talk with strangers. How do you avoid awkwardness?

Jack Rear asked some experts in the art of chat for their tips on how to shine – and not get cancelled – at your next soiree.

It’s the dinner party of the season. You’ve

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.