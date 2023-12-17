Teddy Wyatt, 6, saved his mum Emily's life by remembering one of children's entertainer Blippi's popular songs. Photo / Getty Images

A 6-year-old boy has been praised for saving his mum’s life after she started having a seizure — simply by remembering a popular song about how to call an ambulance.

Emily Wyatt, of Birmingham in the UK, underwent a “severe” epileptic seizure last week, and it’s thanks to her oldest child that emergency services arrived, reports the Daily Mail UK.

Teddy called the UK emergency number — 999 — after hearing shouting from his mum’s room, and stayed on the phone until an ambulance arrived, even ensuring his younger brother Reginald, 2, was safe.

Wyatt, 27, told The Mirror UK that Teddy knew how to call an ambulance because she’d taught him The Ambulance Song when he was just 3.

The song, released by popular children’s entertainer Blippi in 2020, reveals how and when to call an ambulance if someone is in need.

“Teddy was so so amazing, I’m so proud of my little boy — he dialled 999 straight away,” Wyatt said.

“I’ve been playing him The Ambulance Song since he was 3 and drilling into him what to do if I start to have a seizure.

“I suffer from about four seizures a year, but it’s never happened when it’s just been me and the kids. And I usually can sense when it’s coming.

“The paramedics said he was amazing the whole time, staying on the phone and unlocking the door. He even went and made sure his little brother Reginald was safely in bed and stairgate was closed so he wouldn’t get hurt.”

Teddy was born early at just 26 weeks, has autism and is having consultations to determine whether he also has ADHD.

Wyatt has suffered from type 1 diabetes and epilepsy for 12 years. She told the outlet her most-recent seizure lasted three hours and caused her to get hyperthermia.

After a brief hospital stay, she is nearly fully recovered — but said her son was still worried for her and checks on her constantly.

“When I didn’t respond to him last night he came running in to ask if I was okay. He’s such a superstar. I’m so glad I drilled the number 999 into him, he will definitely never forget it now,” she said.

The Ambulance Song has been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube, with lyrics such as, “You can call it up in emergencies; The siren turns on and it races to the scene; Some are yellow and green, some red, white, or blue; But they’re all here to help me and you.”