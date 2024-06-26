Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

4 ways to let go of grudges that can harm our health

Washington Post
By Juli Fraga
5 mins to read
Understand how grudges affect your wellbeing and how to move past them. Photo / 123rf

Understand how grudges affect your wellbeing and how to move past them. Photo / 123rf

A psychologist’s advice on getting over grudges includes identifying the meaning behind them, exercising, practicing forgiveness and looking for ‘joy snacks’.

Holding a grudge against someone is common for most of us. A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle