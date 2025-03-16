While the Navy proves it’s possible to do, one does wonder how clean a regular person can get in a four-minute shower.

How clean can your body and hair really get in a 4-minute shower?

Auckland-based dermatologist Vania Sinovich, who runs The Skin Company clinic, says experts widely agree three or four minutes in the shower is more than enough to maintain hygiene – if you focus on areas like the armpits, groin, feet and the scalp, where oil and dirt tend to build up.

Long hot showers strip your skin of its natural oils and disrupt the skin barrier, and can lead to dryness, itchiness and irritation, she says. It can also harm the microbiome – the collection of good bacteria that protects your skin. “A thorough rinse with warm water paired with gentle cleansing products is usually sufficient for hygiene. The goal should be efficient cleansing rather than scrubbing every inch of your body daily.”

Won’t my hair suffer if I don’t spend enough time on it?

Hair stylist Sean Mahoney, who has more than 20 years of experience under his belt, including at K Rd’s Colleen salon, says it takes two to five minutes to wash clients' hair, but each person has different needs depending on how much dirt they get in there and their hair type.

But, generally, you wouldn’t need to wash your hair every day of the week – about twice is usually enough, he says. A dry shampoo powder might be great if you’re looking to extend the time before you wash your hair again.

Here are his tips to cut back time spent on washing hair

Do the “rinse and repeat” method for only dirty-hair days – for example, after gardening.

While waiting for your conditioner to soak in your hair, you can layer it up with a mask instead of rinsing and waiting again.

Limit treatments to occasional use rather than daily.

Put rich masks on your hair ends only. Putting it on the roots will mean it’s harder to rinse out.

What kind of products should I consider to make it quick?

Try a low-foaming shampoo or a soap-free body wash, Sinovich says. Exfoliators and detangling products may mean you’ll spend more time in the bathroom.“Opting for less-foamy, pH-balanced cleansers – like cream cleansers or soap-free products – can actually improve your skin health without compromising cleanliness. Using such products may also reduce the time you spend scrubbing, as they cleanse efficiently without needing excess lather or vigorous washing." There are also multitask or two-in-one products that can wash both your hair and body, she says.

Is cold water good enough to get clean?

Cold water can effectively wash dirt, sweat and bacteria, Sinovich says. There are some benefits too – the cool water helps preserve the skin’s natural oils and prevent over-drying. For hair, cool water can help seal the cuticle, leaving it smoother and shinier, she says. “However, cold water might not be as effective for breaking down oils, especially on the scalp or in greasy areas of the skin. If your goal is a deeper cleanse, lukewarm water is a better choice as it strikes a balance between comfort and efficacy.”

What can I do to cut back on time in the shower?

Navy members have to consider that their water supply is also used to run things like refrigerators, airconditioning and toilets, Crosby explains.

He recalls a few years ago when they were under tight water restrictions and had to get through as many people as possible in the showers in a short time.

“For example, someone would hop in the shower, turn the water on, lather up, get out. Someone else will hop in and do the same process and then you just swap, you know, sort of rotate it around one shower or mini showers. On another occasion for about two months … [we did] what we call the bird bath where you just turn on, fill up the basin of water and that was your shower.”