Fakeaway Friday: Josh Emett's Fried Rice. Video / NZ Herald

In 2023 it seems almost impossible to save money, buy good food and treat yourself all at the same time. Enter Fakeaway Fridays, the Herald’s new series where we create fake takeaway (fakeaway) meals that not only are delicious and nutritious but also come in under $15 and serve 2-4 people.

So instead of dropping $50 for a takeaway meal this Friday night, why not try a Fakeaway! It’s easier than you may think with our simple tips and tricks and partially made products already hiding on your supermarket shelves.

The Herald team really outdid themselves this week by managing to trap Josh Emett in the kitchen and force him to make us the most delicious and easy meal for under $15.

Gordan Ramsay prodigy and owner of two of Auckland’s most talked about eating institutions: Onslow and The Oyster Inn, Emett brought a meal to the Fakeaway Friday dinner table that is bursting with flavour but doesn’t break the budget - proving that five star quality food doesn’t have to be a wallet splurger.

Fried rice but make it fancy, Emett puts a spin on the cheeky Chinese takeaway. Delivering a weekend staple to your door quicker than a call to your local noodle house, this recipe only takes a few minutes to throw together, affirming itself as a quick fix fakeaway feed - brought to you by one of the best chefs in town.

Ingredients

3 cups cooked rice (jasmine or short grain) $1.13

2 beer stick salami, sliced thinly and on an angle $1.83

Thumb of ginger, finely grated $0.33

1-2 cloves garlic, finely grated $0.20

1 chilli, finely chopped $1.40

½ cup sweetcorn $1.12

½ cup peas $0.82

1 egg, beaten $0.85

1-2 spring onions finely sliced $1.00

1-2 tbsp neutral oil (rice bran or coconut oil) $0.13

1 tsp sesame oil $0.14

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce or siracha $0.13

2 tbsp soy sauce $0.23

Total: $9.31

Method

In a wok or frying pan, heat oil and fry the beer stick salami and add spring onion for a minute.

Add the chili, garlic and ginger and fry for a minute. Then add cooked rice, breaking it up with a wooden spatula fry for a few minutes then add the peas and corn - stir well.

Move the rice to the side, add a splash of oil and scramble the egg for 1 minute, when slightly cooked mix into rice.

Then add the chilli sauce, sesame oil and soy sauce. Mix well and serve.

Serves 2