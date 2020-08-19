Paraparaumu Beach Bowling Club will be hosting the Steinlager masters men's bowling tournament over three days from September 4.

The tournament, which has a total prize money of $10,000, attracts a high-class of bowlers from around the country.

The participants include both New Zealand champions holders and New Zealand representatives.

Past New Zealand champions include Brent Gibson and Grant Wakefield, from Wellington, Maurice Symes, from Marlborough, Rex Holmes and Ray Boffa, from Paraparaumu Beach, and the current New Zealand champs of Robbie Bennett and Raymond Martin, who are also the defending champions having won the tournament last year.

They also won in 2015.

"The criteria to receive an invitation to play in the tournament is high," the club's John Doyle said.

"However there is scope to include a small number of promising junior players at the match committee's discretion.

Livestreaming of selected games will be shown on the Paraparaumu Beach Bowling Club's Facebook page.

In addition to Steinlager the Asure Kapiti Court Motel, and Bowls New Zealand are also sponsoring this competition.

"The club is open to the public for anyone wishing to enjoy the competition and the facilities of the clubrooms .

"There is no entry fee with play commencing at 9am each day weather permitting."

The finals are scheduled for Sunday afternoon starting at 2pm.