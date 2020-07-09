In the first swimming event since lockdown a number of local swimmers were in action at the College Sport Wellington Swimming Championships held in the Huia Pool, Lower Hutt.

The swimmers representing Paraparaumu College and Kāpiti College showed some impressive form.

Eleven individual CSW titles went to five swimmers from Kapiti College:

Hannah Huria - girls under 15 100IM, 100 free, 50 breast.

Advertisement

Maia Adams – senior girls 100IM.

Stevie Shipman – senior girls 50 back, 100 back.

Tori Grout – senior girls 50 breast.

Jack Plummer was in exceptional form, winning the senior boys 100IM, 50 breast, 100 free and 50 free.

He broke two CSW records in the 50 and 100 free and made history by winning the Pru Young Memorial Cup for the 50 free for the third time.

This cup has previously been won by a number of swimmers that went on to represent their country, including World and Commonwealth Games medallist Lewis Clareburt.

It was won twice by Commonwealth games medallist Gareth Kean but no one has previously managed it three times.

Annabella Jencova from Paraparaumu College won the senior girls 50 fly and the Pru Young Memorial Cup for girls for the senior girls 50 free.

Advertisement

All of these swimmers train with the Raptors at the Coastlands Aquatic Centre with the coach being ex-Olympian Jon Winter.

Winter was delighted with their performance and especially having both the fastest college boy and girl in the Wellington region within the squad.