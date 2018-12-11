Paraparaumu teenager Oskar Wolff has been invited to compete in the World Youth Rock Climbing Championships in Italy.

Oskar, who goes to Kāpiti College, has been chosen by Climbing New Zealand to represent New Zealand at the championships which will be held in Arco in August.

Oskar, 13, has been rock climbing in national competitions over the last three years and has won nine gold and four silver in both bouldering and lead climbing.

Oskar Wolff. Photo / David Haxton

Rock climbing has become an Olympic sport and Oskar's goal is to reach this level in the future.

"I'm excited about going to the championships.

"There should be some really good climbing and hopefully I will do well."

Oskar's training will become more specific as the championships approach with a focus on nutrition, more cardio and stretching, yoga as well as ironing out weaknesses.

He also needs to raise about $6000 to get him to the championships so takes a box of licorice to sell to students each day.

"There's 65 kilos of licorice at home."

A Givealittle page has also been started to help him raise the funds.

Oskar became interesting in rock climbing after visiting the HangDog Indoor Rock Climbing Centre in Lower Hutt a few years ago.

"I did a bit of climbing and met David Sanders who was president of Dynomites Climbing Club.

"His son Felix was there and he helped with one of the climbs.

"David invited me to join the club and it went from there."

Oskar quickly became very committed to the sport.

He goes to the club training sessions at the centre each week as well as the ASB Centre in Kilbirnie for strength training with the club's Talent Squad, who are sponsored by Sport Wellington and Wellington City Council.

Oskar said there are two main categories of climbing — bouldering and lead climbing.

"Bouldering doesn't involve ropes and it's usually about five metres tall, probably the highest is about seven metres, above quite big pads.

"Lead climbing goes up to 30m to 40m, generally about 15m though, and clipping yourself in with rope and hooks as you go up."

Oskar enjoyed the sport especially the challenges as well as variety of movements and holds.

"There is something about it."

www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/oskars-quest-for-world-youth-rock-climbing