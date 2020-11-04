Kenakena School wins Primary Schools Golf Tournament's 21st edition

The winning Kenakena School team, from left, Joshua Allen, Te Ahi Patea, Zed Russell-Nielsen and Andre McGhie.

For 21 years Paraparaumu College's Year 13 sports leadership class has organised the Primary Schools Golf Tournament which is hosted annually at the Kāpiti Golf Club.

The golf club has been the biggest supporter of the event and has helped the tournament day run smoothly and effectively for the past 21 years.

The aim of this year's tournament was for the children to gain some knowledge about golf and to enjoy the day.

The annual golf tournament took place on Thursday, October 22.

Twenty-nine teams of four from Kenakena, Waikanae, Kapakapanui and Paraparaumu Beach primary schools came to compete for the top spot and win some awesome prizes.

The tournament was played on a beautiful sunny day and sponsors helped provide us with more than $1100 worth of amazing prizes that kids were able to win and compete for in golf and other fun activities.

The day was very successful thanks to the support of local businesses who helped make it fun and joyful for the kids.

The sponsors for the tournament this year were Functional HIIT, NZESL, Thai Marina, Warehouse Stationery, M&M Butchers, Fun Zone, Kapiti Benchtops, Burger Fuel, Bens Buns, Kapiti Golf Club, Richard Dow and Just Cuts.

We would like to give a massive thank you to Domino's for being the main sponsor of the event and contributing so much to the golf tournament and allowing the kids to enjoy their day playing golf.

Lastly we'd love to give a massive congratulations to our winning team, Kenakena 9, who showed amazing golf skills and took home the winning trophy.

This team consisted of Zedekiah Russell, Joshua Allen and two of our returning champions from 2019, Te Ahi Patea and Andre McGhie.

- written by Bailee Aliva, Aly Snowsill, and Vincent Morris.