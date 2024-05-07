Raumati Bike Bus students with marshals Anthony Britton (left), Lynn Sleath (centre back) and Vicky Mitchell.

The first cycle-to-school Raumati Bike Bus has successfully delivered youngsters to their primary schools.

A group pedalled along the path behind Kāpiti Coast Airport before making its way along Alexander Rd, Weka Park and splitting to deliver students to Raumati Beach and Raumati South Schools.

The Raumati Bike Bus scheme was arranged by Kāpiti Cycle Action with funding from the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s climate action grant fund and the support of the Raumati Community Board.

“We’ve worked really closely with Raumati Beach School and Raumati South School to make sure the programme we are delivering meets all their needs,” Kāpiti Cycle Action spokesperson Lynn Sleath said.

“This includes having it professionally planned by Richard Young from SmartSense and having all our volunteers police-vetted so we are delivering the highest safety standards for the students.

“Having the support and guidance of the council’s transport team also means we are planning for the Bike Bus to be run as safely as possible on our roads and paths.

“The smiling faces of the first Bike Bus students is evidence enough there is an appetite for students to get to school under their own efforts in a safe and climate-friendly way.”

As with so many schemes, the Raumati Bike Bus depends on volunteers who can commit to being marshals once or twice a week.

“As soon as we have more marshals, we have over 20 students queuing up to join two extra Bike Bus routes serving Rimu Rd and Kiwi Rd, and also Menin, Glen and Tiromoana Roads.”

The Bike Bus runs every Friday and any primary school student can join in - training and a free high-vis and bell are provided to every student who joins. Any volunteers (aged 14-plus) can contact the organisers at bikebusraumati@gmail.com.

With the 2024 round of climate action grants open for applications, Kāpiti Cycle Action is hopeful to secure the additional funds to start a similar scheme in Waikanae and support one in Paekākāri.